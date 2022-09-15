Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ARLO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 8,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,247. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 4,868.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 128.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $252,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

