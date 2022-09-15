Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.10.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.68. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,122. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.70.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

