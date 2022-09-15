ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 188.1% in August

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,018,000 shares, an increase of 188.1% from the August 15th total of 353,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,180.0 days.
ASICS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASCCF remained flat at $18.28 on Thursday. ASICS has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21.
ASICS Company Profile
