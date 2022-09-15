ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,260. The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 21158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,098.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

