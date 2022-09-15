Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Craig Hallum

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of ASPU stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 132,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

