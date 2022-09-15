Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 1,304 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.19. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $320.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

