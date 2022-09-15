Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $566,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

HD opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $282.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

