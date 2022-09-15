Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Update

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 862.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Atlantia stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 37,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Atlantia has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

