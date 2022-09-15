Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Buys 56,306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1,008.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.2% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VEU stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.51. 202,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

