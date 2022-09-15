Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,376 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,606. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

