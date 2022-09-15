Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.37. 234,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,136. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

