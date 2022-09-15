AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,968 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of AT&T by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 285,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 220,191 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 98,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 860,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,284,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

