AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,284,696. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

