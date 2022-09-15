Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.73

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.73 and traded as low as $25.94. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 681 shares trading hands.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

