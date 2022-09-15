Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.20.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

