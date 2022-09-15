AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.94.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $14.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,147.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,191.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2,085.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,552.65 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

