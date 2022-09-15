Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the August 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

