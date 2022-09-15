Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the August 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.