AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,458. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.77.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.90.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

