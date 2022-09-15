Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Up 4,937.5% in August

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 4,937.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVACF shares. Cheuvreux upgraded Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Avance Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

Avance Gas stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

Featured Articles

