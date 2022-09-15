Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up about 5.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $119.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

