Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.89

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.89 and last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 2341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Axonics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $2,354,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,554 shares of company stock worth $12,216,516. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

