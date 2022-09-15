Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) & BCE (NYSE:BCE) Critical Contrast

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCE and Axtel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.71 billion 2.28 $2.27 billion $2.49 18.76 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

43.8% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BCE and Axtel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 6 1 0 2.14 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE presently has a consensus price target of $66.10, suggesting a potential upside of 41.51%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Axtel.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 12.40% 15.73% 4.58% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

BCE has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCE beats Axtel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity servuces. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Axtel

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

