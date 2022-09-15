B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 269,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,560,818 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
B2Gold Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
