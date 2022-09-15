Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE BLDP opened at C$10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.75. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$7.46 and a 1 year high of C$24.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.79.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

