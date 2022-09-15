Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Up 151.1% in August

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,100 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the August 15th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 692.3 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMDPF remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.