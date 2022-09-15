Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

