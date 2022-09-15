Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.61. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 58,682 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

