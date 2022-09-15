Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.61. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 58,682 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16.
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
