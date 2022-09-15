Band Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $42.36 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00006099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.36 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005518 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00065201 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web. Telegram | Discord | Explorer | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.