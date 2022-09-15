Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 10th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 661,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,611,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

