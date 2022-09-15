Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,027,669 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 10.78% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $2,865,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VBR stock opened at $159.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

