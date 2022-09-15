Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.94 Billion Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,943,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 32.36% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $3,940,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18.

