Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 105,024 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 19.04% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $2,234,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

