Barclays Increases LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target to €840.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LVMUY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($806.12) to €815.00 ($831.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.86.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of LVMUY opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

