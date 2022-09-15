Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $10.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $632.80. 41,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.