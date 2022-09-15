Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,105 shares of company stock valued at $20,424,657 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,873. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

