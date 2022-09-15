Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $22.64 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 2.02% of Global X MLP ETF worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.48. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,551. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.