Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth approximately $864,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 219.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in WPP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 114,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.9052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday. ING Group started coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $905.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

