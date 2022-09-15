Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,925 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,947,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $9,728,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 528,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

