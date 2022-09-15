Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 36,200 Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

LVHI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 52,022 shares of the stock traded hands. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

