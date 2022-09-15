Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 30,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 149,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.