Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,362. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.