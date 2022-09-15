Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of Plains GP worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $9,241,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Plains GP by 31.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 747,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Plains GP news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Plains GP stock remained flat at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

