Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF traded up $37.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,029.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,915.20 and a one year high of $2,539.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,129.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,207.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYCBF shares. Baader Bank cut shares of Barry Callebaut to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,570 to CHF 2,550 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

