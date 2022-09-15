Basic Attention Token Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $481.95 million and $48.46 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00076708 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

