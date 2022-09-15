Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 3,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Beach Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

