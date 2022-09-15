Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 3,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lowered Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Beach Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beach Energy (BEPTF)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.