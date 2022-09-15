Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

