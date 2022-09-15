Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in August

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 400,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,760.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $121.43.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
