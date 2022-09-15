Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in August

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 400,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,760.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $121.43.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

