BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.41

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 389567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

About BELLUS Health

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.