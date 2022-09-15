BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.41

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 389567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLUSF)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.