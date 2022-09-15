Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.18) to GBX 3,230 ($39.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,463.00.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. Bellway has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Bellway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.