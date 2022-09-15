Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.18) to GBX 3,230 ($39.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,463.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. Bellway has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.