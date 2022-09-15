Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 66727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.84 million and a PE ratio of -16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

